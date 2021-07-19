Las Cruces residents without masks show up at City Council meeting to speak out against mask mandate

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- For their first in-person meeting in 15 months on Monday, Las Cruces city councilors inspected vaccination cards or required constituents to wear their masks.

“Because we are not out of the thick of it yet, there is an option," Councilwoman Johana Bencomo told ABC-7 about the requirement. "Provide that proof of vaccination and if you can’t or won’t, then continue to mask up.”

A group of a half-dozen people without masks - and without proof of vaccination - entered the meeting to speak out against the mask mandate. They were allowed in to council chambers after security officials said they had medical exemptions.

Bencomo was the lawmaker to push for the vaccination or mask requirement. After almost losing a family member to Covid-19, she wanted to prevent the spread of the virus at City Hall.

“If you are not vaccinated or don’t want to show that, it’s just a little sign of respect for your Las Cruces neighbor," Bencomo said.

However, the proof of vaccination is only required at City Hall - it is not required to remove masks in any other public building. On Friday, ABC-7 visited the Meerscheidt Recreation Center, the Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center and Thomas Branigan Memorial Library. No city staffers were checking the vaccination cards of those not wearing their masks.

When asked why the city is not asking for proof of vaccination in any other public building, Mayor Ken Miyagishima said he thought Councilwoman Bencomo had a "fair request" to institute the policy in council chambers and at City Hall.

"It’s not like we’re saying, 'vaccinated only,'" the mayor told ABC-7. "That would be unfair.”

On Friday, he issued an emergency proclamation to enforce the new rule. It expires Tuesday, unless councilors decide to extend it on Monday.

Councilwoman Tessa Abeyta-Stuve applauded the choice to require masks for those not vaccinated at council meetings. She told ABC-7 she has a congenital heart condition. One of her children also has a medical condition that puts her at risk if she were to contract Covid-19.

“I want us to be as inclusive as possible when we return back to the office," said Councilwoman Abeyta-Stuve. "There are still members of our community that have not had the eligibility to get the vaccine.”

A city spokeswoman told ABC-7 that it is not a violation of HIPAA to ask residents for vaccine proof. She said HIPAA prevents healthcare providers from disclosing patient information and the city of las cruces is not a covered entity.

Also, she said city is not requiring anyone to disclose their health information. If they choose not to offer a vaccine card, they can wear a mask.