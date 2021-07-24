Firefighters rescuing teens stuck on Western Playland roller coaster

New Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Firefighters were in the process Saturday night of rescuing seven teenagers who were stuck on the roller coaster's inner circle at Western Playland.

Sunland Park and West Valley firefighters responded to the amusement park about 8:30 p.m.

Fire officials said there were no injuries reported and a tactical team was working to get all the teenagers down from the stuck roller coaster car.

Firefighters were utilizing an aerial ladder with a bucket and harness to carry out the rescues.

There was no word on what caused the amusement ride to get stuck.