Search & rescue crews recover body in the Organ Mountains

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police and the U.S. Border Patrol are investigating the discovery of a body in the Organ Mountains.

The body was found on Wednesday night, according to Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue - whose crews were called upon to help retrieve it.

Officials didn't provide the sex, age or other identifying information about the victim; authorities also didn't indicate if they had determined a cause of death.

There was no immediate word on what led up to the discovery of the body.