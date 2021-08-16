Las Cruces neighborhood alarmed by sinkhole caused by floods

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A sinkhole in a north Las Cruces neighborhood is just one more example of crumbling infrastructure during this historic monsoon season.

"It looked like a puddle, almost like a river," said Elaine Figueroa, who drove through the flooded road before a part of it collapsed. "It was really scary to know that it was just a couple minutes after I drove through."

A portion of Magdalena Drive adjacent to a drainage pond crumbled in the Legends West neighborhood between San Miguel Court and Borroughs Street. Residents say it happened on Saturday.

"I think I barely missed it," said Joshua Luevano, who drove through the flooded road as he was heading back from the gym. "I didn't realize it was so deep. Whenever I went inside to tell my wife, I had an adrenaline rush because of how high the water was."

Crews had filled the hole by Monday morning, but neighbors were still frightened by the partial road collapse.

"Be careful when you're driving through the rain," warned Luevano.