Three Rivers Fire near Ruidoso determined to be human-caused

New Mexico

RUIDOSO, New Mexico -- The Three Rivers Fire near Ruidoso that burned over 7,000 acres in April and May of this year has been determined to be human-caused, officials with the Lincoln National Forest said Monday evening.

"The Three Rivers Fire was determined to be human-caused and is still under investigation. Grass is starting to grow back but some flooding is occurring on the west side of the mountain," read a tweet on the Lincoln National Forest's official account.

The wildland fire started April 26 near the Three Rivers Campground and spread quickly to the Ski Apache area due to dry, windy conditions.

It prompted evacuations, highway closures and smoky skies until it was largely contained a month later.