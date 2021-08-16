With evacuation lifted, residents assess flood damage in La Union

New Mexico

LA UNION, New Mexico - After abandoning their flooded homes in the midst of the crisis, La Union residents returned to their neighborhoods Monday to assess the damage.

"Every time it rains, I just worry so much," said Isa Onchondo, a flood victim. She did not evacuate, but dozens of her neighbors were forced to leave their unlivable homes.

New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales visited the colonia and witnessed the destruction.

"I've toured many flood sites throughout my time in state government," Morales told ABC-7. "This is the worst I've ever seen to a structure. We're very fortunate no lives were lost."

Late Sunday evening, the county lifted the evacuation orders for La Union. Hours before, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order declaring an emergency.

If you'd like to donate help the people of La Union, the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico has a fund that goes directly to the residents. Click here to donate.