Moped driver hospitalized after collision with Dona Ana deputy’s car

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man on a moped was hospitalized after being involved in a collision Monday morning with a Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputy's car.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. at West Picacho Avenue and Motel Boulevard.

Sheriff Kim Stewart told ABC-7 that the deputy was on his way to work at the time of the collision and investigators were still trying to determine who hit who.

She said the moped driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where there was no immediate word on his condition.

The sheriff indicated the deputy underwent a blood alcohol content (BAC) test to determine if he was intoxicated - it came back negative. She said such tests are standard procedure if a deputy is involved in a crash.

