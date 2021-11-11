New Mexico indoor mask mandate expected to stay in place

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico indoor mask mandate isn’t going anywhere, according to Dr. David Scrase, New Mexico's Health and Human Services Department secretary.

The state’s current public health order is in effect until Nov. 17, but Scrase said the indoor mask mandate for public spaces would likely stay in place.

New Mexico is one of the few states in the country where masks are required inside, even if you've been vaccinated. That's not the case with Texas and other neighboring states.

"I would say that many of those states have suffered consequences of having huge numbers of positives and their hospitals being overrun and many deaths. We don't have to take that course," Dr. Vesta Sandoval with Lovelace Medical Systems in Albuquerque told ABC affiliate KOAT.