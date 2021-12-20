Water leak forces closure of Dona Ana Government Center

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A water leak forced the closure of the Doña Ana County Government Center at 854 N. Motel Boulevard on Monday.

Employees were ordered home and the building was closed along with the Treasurer's Office, the Clerk's Office, Community Development and the Assessor's Office.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause the public,” County Manager Fernando Macias said.

Crews were working to fix the leak and restore water services.