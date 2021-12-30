‘Chile Drop’ returns to downtown Las Cruces for New Year’s Eve – with a twist

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - What are you doing New Year's Eve?

In Las Cruces, lovers of New Mexico's most iconic crop can once again ring in the New Year, New Mexico style in the heart of the downtown plaza.

At midnight, the city can witness the chile pepper turn either red or green at midnight. However, this year everyone can participate in the selection of the color by scanning a QR code and voting up until 11 p.m. (scroll down for the QR code).

In 2020, KVIA partnered with the Downtown Las Cruces Partnership to broadcast and stream the Chile Drop at midnight. The event celebrated healthcare heroes and first responders, featuring special messages from the governor, NMSU coaches and community leaders.

ABC-7's Kate Bieri returns as grand marshal of the event for the fifth year.

So excited for the #ChileDrop, which returns to downtown Las Cruces tomorrow! Will the pepper be red, green or both?! Hope you can join us at midnight 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/dydhAacbAg — Kate Bieri KVIA ABC-7 (@KateBieri) December 31, 2021