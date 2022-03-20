A man has died police say after he was struck in a hit and run crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - From our New Mexico Mobile Newsroom, Las Cruces Police say a man in his 50s was taken to Mountain View Hospital after he was injured in a hit and run. The man died from his injuries a short time later.

Police say it happened at 7:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Espina and Idaho. They are looking for a dark colored older model suv that left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Cruces Police Department.