Local farmers are feeling the pain as prices skyrocket on gas and fertilizer due to the Ukraine war

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- Local farmers are worried this season might be their or their neighbor's last, as prices to produce products skyrocket due to the Ukraine war.

In recent years farmers in the Borderland have been struggling - we've seen a severe drought and supply chain issues - and now it's getting even tougher for them.

"It's horrible; if it's not one thing, it's another," Robert Roque said.

The price of gas and fertilizer have nearly doubled - two materials necessary for Roque on the pecan farm he manages in Anthony, New Mexico.

"It's costing more money to run the equipment, to run the wells and to be able to produce pecans, or any other agriculture product," Roque said.

Russia is the biggest exporter of fertilizer globally, and they have now temporarily halted exports, which is seeing prices rapidly increase.

According to ABC News, fertilizer right now is $879/ton; in March of 2021 it was $609/ton and back in March of 2020 it was $409/ton.

It's a similar situation when we look at gas - right now the country is seeing startlingly high prices due to the Ukraine war.

On a given month, Roque usually prepares the orchard five times but due to the increase in prices they're cutting that back to just twice.

"Next year when we harvest we'll be able to determine what we did and if it was effective and if it was efficient or if it was detrimental and our product quality goes down," Roque said.

But for many Roque is worried that limiting preparations won't be enough for other farmers to survive the increase.

"Unfortunately for the farmer that's on the bubble, this might be a break year for them because they're not going to be able to handle the increase in expense, and it might shut them down," Roque said. "This could be the end of their farming career."