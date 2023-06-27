Barricaded man accused of shooting at Las Cruces officers charged with attempted murder

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 47-year-old Bobby Charles Crawford is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting at or from a motor vehicle after a confrontation with New Mexico State Police and Las Cruces Police June 21.

Investigators say that at 11 a.m. that day, officers started chasing Crawford after they discovered he had warrants out for his arrest. The two agencies worked together, eventually stopping Crawford near Holman Road and Arroyo Road. Investigators say that Crawford shot at least one round at officers while barricading himself inside his car. Three Las Cruces Police Department officers shot back at Crawford. He was taken to University Medical Center. He has since been discharged. None of the officers were injured.

The investigation is still ongoing. It's being led by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force.

"The Officer-involved Incident Task Force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police," a City of Las Cruces Public Safety spokesperson told ABC-7.

Court documents newly obtained by ABC-7 reveal that Crawford lives in Alamogordo