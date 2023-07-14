Woman loses everything after mobile home goes up in flames in Anthony, NM

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A woman has become homeless after her mobile home caught fire in Anthony, New Mexico.

Adriana Luna told ABC-7 said she lost everything inside her home, including clothing items and furniture.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon after electrical issues. Doña Ana County Fire officials confirmed the home was a complete loss.

Luna was working when the fire broke out. She said she rushed to get home after seeing her youngest daughter (through her camera system) rushing to get outside. Her daughter received burn injuries to her hands.

While the home looks intact from the exterior, it is completely burned on the inside.

Luna said she had owned her home for 15 years and had never had issues. She said she paid and maintained the home all by herself.

Now she is asking for the community's help.

If you would like to donate, click here.