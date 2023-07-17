Alamogordo police officer dies after being shot Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An Alamogordo police officer has passed away from injuries he sustained after being shot during a traffic stop.

Both a University Medical Center spokesperson and the Alamogordo Police Department confirmed the death of officer Anthony Ferguson late Sunday night.

He was 41 years old, and was an 11 year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department.

In a statement released to ABC-7, The Alamogordo Police Department said it is with profound sadness that the Alamogordo Police Department announces the passing of officer Anthony Ferguson, who was shot in the line of duty on July 15th 2023."

The statement adds Ferguson "is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, his daughter, and son.”

New Mexico State Police say 26-year-old Dominic De La O is facing nine charges for his alleged role in the shooting.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted on De La O near Puerto Rico Ave and Ninth Street. De La O allegedly did not stop when police tried pulling him over, and later crashed at the intersection of First Street and Delaware Avenue.

Police say De La O fired at officer Ferguson with a sawed-off shotgun after they pursued him on foot.

He was eventually brought into custody with minor injuries.

The Alamogordo Police Department says officer Ferguson was originally transported to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, and was then flown to University Medical Center in El Paso where he later died.