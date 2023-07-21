U.S. Senator from New Mexico pushing for regulation of Artificial Intelligence

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), is calling on regulators to create responsible guardrails around Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, governance, and use.

Senator Luján specifically outlined language equity, artist and consumer protections, and privacy as key areas where responsible regulation is needed.

“It is time for Congress and the Administration to create and implement responsible guardrails around AI development, governance, and use," said Senator Luján.

"As Chair of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband and member of the Consumer Protection and Science Subcommittees under the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, I want to ensure online platforms that use AI models or offer them for consumer use are doing so in a responsible way,” he said.

At present, the regulation of AI in the United States is still in its early stages.

According to the American Bar Association, there is no comprehensive federal legislation dedicated solely to AI regulation. However, there are existing laws and regulations that touch upon certain aspects of AI, such as privacy, security and anti-discrimination.