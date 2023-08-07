Las Cruces residents brace for another scorching day

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Across Las Cruces today, residents will be reaching for whatever relief they're able to find as they settle in for yet another day of blistering heat.

Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 105 degrees in Las Cruces, with no chance of rain.

Experts say it will be important to stay hydrated, and out of the elements as much as possible.

They recommend drinking lots of water throughout the day, and reapplying sunscreen every 80 minutes. It's also advisable to find cover whenever possible.