Man in police custody, another hospitalized in Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A shooting Tuesday morning left one man injured and another in custody, according to police.

The shooting happened on the1500 block of South Solano Drive around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, one man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and another man was taken into custody.

Police say the cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

The identities of both the victim and the man taken into custody have not been released at this time.

