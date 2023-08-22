NMSU pushing anti-hazing messages as students return for fall semester

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- It has been six months since a hazing and sexual assault scandal in the New Mexico State University Men's Basketball team sent shockwaves through the community. Now, as students return for the fall semester, a university spokesperson says NMSU is sending a strong anti-hazing message.

According to the Associated Press, NMSU administrators hired an expert to present a hazing prevention symposium this fall, updated the student handbook, and put up posters in team locker rooms, with the names and phone numbers of officials who can be contacted to report hazing.

The AP said NMSU also created an anti-hazing working group and is making its way through a list of 20 action items to address the concerns of state higher education officials.

ABC-7 has reached out to NMSU and expects to interview Athletics Director Mario Moccia, about the steps the university is taking to ensure student safety.