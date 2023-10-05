Las Cruces bar fight turns deadly, police seeking help in investigation

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police say a bar fight led to the death of a 42-year-old man, and caused severe injuries to a motorcyclist.

Investigators say that 42-year-old Tony Perez got into a fight with a motorcyclist at the Blitz Sports Bar on East Idaho Avenue the night of September 29, 2023. Perez and a friend left the bar in one car, the motorcyclist left on his blue Harley Davidson, and the motorcyclist's wife left in a separate car, according to police.

They all started driving, but when Perez and the motorcyclist reached the intersection of Idaho and South Main Street, the fight continued and became physical. Witnesses told police that Perez beat the motorcyclist with a baton several times. That's when investigators believe the motorcyclist shot Perez, who got back into the car and drove away with his friend. Perez died from his injuries.

Meanwhile, a car hit the motorcyclist then drove away, leaving him with several non life-threatening injuries. The car, described as a dark-colored sedan, did not stop to help the motorcyclist.

Police are looking for help identifying the driver of the dark-colored sedan. They say it should have damage to its front-end. Anyone with information is asked to call (575)-526-0795.