Las Cruces Public Schools, Home Builders Association partner up for hands-on job fair

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Home Builders Association on Friday partnered up with the Las Cruces Public Schools, as well as Hatch HS, Gadsen HS, Silver City HS and Las Montanas HS, to provide students the opportunity to have a day to work in the Construction Industry through an interactive showcase.

800 students and with their instructors filled the parking lot at Mesilla Valley Mall.

They got to experience how to be an electrician, plumber, welder, roofer, commercial contractor, participate in an assembly line on how to build a home, build cabinets, assist in laying concrete, sit in, and learn how to operate construction equipment, attend safety classes, meet with construction professionals and much more.

The Las Cruces Home Builders Association told ABC-7 with there being a major shortage of skilled trade workers nationally, the idea of this event is to bring back skilled trades for students looking into other options after high school.