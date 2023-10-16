Multiple shootings across Las Cruces claim lives of two teen boys

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police say two separate shootings killed two teens this weekend.

The first shooting happened Saturday morning on the 4800 block of Calle Bella Avenue on the East Mesa. Emergency crews rushed a 14-year-old boy to MountainView Regional Medical Center where he later died. Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officials have yet to identify either of the boys.

On Sunday afternoon, police say another shooting happened in the parking lot of the Little Cesar's Pizza on the 2400 block of Main Street. Emergency crews rushed a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators say the boy had gotten into a fight with another person. They have not yet filed charges in this case and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call police.