LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire Department officials say its crews put out a fire at a home on the 200 block of west Mountain Avenue Tuesday night.

The flames were mostly on the outside of the house and crews put them out in five minutes. The inside suffered "light" smoke damage.

No one was injured, fire officials say. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the blaze and estimating the cost of the damage.