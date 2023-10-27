New Mexico State Police change location of Las Cruces gun buyback event

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police say on Saturday, November 4, 2023, they will be hosting gun buyback events in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Espanola.

The events will take place from 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Las Cruces: New Mexico Game and Fish at 2715 E. Northrise Dr.

Albuquerque: Expo New Mexico at 300 San Pedro Gate 6 (south of Lomas)

Espanola: Robert “Gordy” Vigil Regional Sportsplex at 2000 Industrial Park Rd.

A previous news release from New Mexico State Police said the Las Cruces event would be held at Sportsman's Warehouse on Telshor, which ABC-7 reported Thursday.

Police said people may anonymously hand in unwanted guns and firearms and receive Visa and/or American Express gift cards in return. They will give out $200 gift cards for handguns and $300 gift cards for rifles. No questions will be asked about who owns the guns or where they came from. Buybacks are intended to prevent unwanted or unneeded weapons from causing harm or being used to commit acts of violence.

“This is a proactive measure to prevent tragedies involving guns. We want to help remove unwanted guns from our communities and reduce the risk of deadly accidents, homicides, and suicides” said Troy Weisler, Chief of the New Mexico State Police.