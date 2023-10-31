Fire rips through strip mall in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A large fire tore through a strip mall in Las Cruces Monday, damaging multiple businesses.

The fire happened at the 755 block of South Telshor around 11:30 a.m. Building E of the multi-building strip mall suffered damage.

Video provided to ABC-7 shows flames shooting out of the second story windows.

The Las Cruces Fire Department says "limited access to the second floor and significant stored materials" hindered the 40 firefighter crew's attempts to put out the fire, but it was ultimately knocked out in less than an hour.

The fire department says the investigation into what started the fire is continuing, but eyewitnesses told ABC-7 Tuesday that the fire started in the "Mother's Place" restaurant.

The upper floor of the building, which houses the restaurant, appeared to be gutted when ABC-7 crews arrived.

Other businesses damaged include an office space housing Randy Castillo Insurance, as well as a U.S. National Guard recruiting office.

No lives were lost in the fire, according to the fire department.