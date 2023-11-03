Student found with gun on Centennial High School campus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Public Schools notified parents Thursday that they found a student with a gun on the campus of Centennial High School.

A student notified administrators that he or she spotted the gun Thursday morning.

Centennial High officials found the student and the gun and turned over the investigation to the Las Cruces Police Department. District officials say the student was removed from campus.

ABC-7 is working to learn more details about this incident.