Las Cruces Chile Drop currently ranked #2 in the nation for best New Year’s Eve drop; ABC-7 once again proud Grand Marshal of event

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- You may not have to even leave the Borderland to experience a top-rated New Year's Eve event, according to a USA Today 10Best list.

As ABC-7 reported almost two weeks ago, the Las Cruces Chile Drop has been rated a top-20 New Year's Eve event by a reader's choice contest conducted by USA Today, and as of Monday, November 20th, is ranked #2 in the nation.

Chile Drop fans can vote for the event once per day, for four weeks, until 10 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) Monday, Dec. 4th.

The 10 events getting the most votes will be announced in less than a month on Friday, Dec. 15th.

ABC-7's Jason McNabb will once again be Grand Marshal of the event, which is organized by Russ Smith and the Downtown Las Cruces Partnership.

It will take place at the Plaza De Las Cruces on December 31st, 2023, and will run through the early morning of January 1st, 2024.