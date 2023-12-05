New lawsuit filed against NMSU by four women alleging sexual assault

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A new lawsuit filed against NMSU alleges a commercial driving instructor contracted by the university sexually assaulted four women.

The 16-page civil lawsuit obtained by our news partners KOAT in Albuquerque alleges Adrian Gutierrez, a commercial driver's license examiner, also listed in the suit as an employee of NMSU since 2015, forced four women to partake in non-consensual acts.

A news release co-authored by the four victims' attorneys alleges all four women were "instructed to pull off the road for an 'emergency stop' before being subjected to various nonconsensual sex acts" during CDL driving tests conducted by Gutierrez.

The attorneys for the women, only identified in the suit as Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 and 4, says the suit "details a remarkably similar pattern of sexual abuse inflicted upon each" of the women.

The assaults on all four women allegedly took place between 2022 and 2023.

The suit was filed in Bernalillo County on Monday, December 4th.

Gutierrez, the NMSU Board of Regents, RV’s Transportation LLC, Richard Vigil LLC, Native Nations CDL Training LLC, and ABQ Truck Driving School LLC are all listed as defendants in the suit.

According to the news release from the victims' attorneys, public records inspections indicate that Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave by NMSU, and police reports have also been filed against Gutierrez that are "still under investigation."

ABC-7 has reached out to both New Mexico State University, as well as one of the attorneys representing 3 of the 4 women, Taylor E. Smith, for comment.

