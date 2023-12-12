Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office brings soon-to-be-former city councilor Tessa Abeyta as undersheriff

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that it will bring in Tessa Abeyta as their new undersheriff.

Abeyta has been a Las Cruces City Council member for district 2 since 2020. She lost her re-election bid for the seat this November to former Las Cruces mayor, Bill Mattiace.

Undersheriff is a position that DASO has not had for years.

According to Sheriff Kim Stewart, Abeyta's day-to-day duties as undersheriff will include "overseeing and managing a liaison program between [DASO] and legislative entities," as well as establishing and maintaining community affairs.

While Abeyta has no previous experience in law enforcement, she's been the previous executive director of the NM Health Association, a registered lobbyist within NM legislature, and as also served as on the board of directors for Bold Futures, Green Chamber of Commerce, and the Border Servant Corps.

"I've been thinking about this for the last few years, and what does DASO need? DASO needs an undersheriff, but one looking out," said Sheriff Stewart in a press conference Tuesday.

"[She's] someone who can understand far, far more than even my particular role, where can we make an impact at the state, where can we make an impact even nationally, and not only get funding for us, but also recognition for what we've done," she added.

"I'm honored to be joining Sheriff Stewart and the entire department from the deputies, to the support staff," said Abeyta Tuesday.

"I look forward to bringing my skills in advocacy and organizational development to the department in what will be a small area, but very much part of a wonderful team," she added.

Abeyta's term as district 2 councilor will end December 31st. Her start date with DASO will be December, 17th according to the Sheriff. Abeyta's last city council meeting will take place the following day, December 18th.