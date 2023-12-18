Status conference held for former NMSU basketball players charged with sex crimes in hazing case

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The three former NMSU men's basketball players facing sex offense chargers stood before a judge in Las Cruces Monday.

Former Aggies Deshawndre Washington, Doctor Bradley, and Kim Aiken Jr. appeared before Judge Conrad Perea, along with their attorneys.

Judge Perea granted the trial a track three assignment during the status conference at the request of the players' attorneys, meaning the trial must begin within 455 days of November 22nd, which was the original arraignment date for Washington and Bradley. All three players charged will also be in court for the trial together.

Both Washington and Bradley pleaded not guilty to 13 felonies back during their arraignment.

Kim Aiken Jr. also was re-arraigned today after missing his original appearance back in November.

Aiken failed to appear in the first arraignment due to playing professional basketball overseas in Luxembourg, and couldn't travel back to Las Cruces in time for the original date.

Aiken pled not guilty to 11 felony charges brought against him during his arraignment.

As part of Aiken's release, Judge Perea granted that he can continue to travel overseas for work purposes only, which include playing professional basketball in Luxembourg.

A grand jury indicted Deshawndre Washington, Kim Aiken Jr. and Doctor Bradley back in November with multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment following findings from an investigation conducted by the New Mexico Attorney General's office.

As ABC-7 reported back in November, Aiken was charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual penetration (aided or abetted by another), five counts of false imprisonment, three counts of fourth degree criminal sexual contact (aided or abetted by another) and one count each of conspiracy to commit criminal sexual contact (aided or abetted by another) and false imprisonment - conspiracy.

Bradley and Washington were each charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual penetration (aided or abetted by another), five counts of false imprisonment, five counts of fourth degree criminal sexual contact (aided or abetted by another), and one count each of conspiracy to commit criminal sexual contact (aided or abetted by another) and false imprisonment – conspiracy.

Washington and Bradley could face 27 years in prison if convicted on 13 charges apiece. Aiken could face 24 years on 11 charges.

If the players are convicted of the second degree criminal sexual penetration charge, they would also be required to register as a sex offender.