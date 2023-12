LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies arrested 48-year-old Michelle Marie Gonzales on a child abuse charge Monday.

Jail records show they booked her into the Dona Ana County Detention Center just after 11:00 a.m. Monday without bond.

Deputies arrested Gonzales on the 1500 block of La Fonda Drive. This is according to jail records.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Gonzales' arrest. Check back for more details.