New Mexico man indicted on wildlife trafficking charge

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 40-year-old David "Cholo" Mendoza-Enriquez is charged with transporting and selling wildlife. On Friday, a federal grand jury indicted him on those charges.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico says Mendoza-Enriquez allegedly violated the Lacey Act after he allegedly conspired with others to import a tiger cub from Mexico and sell it for thousands of dollars.

The DEA, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Albuquerque Police Department worked together on January 10, 2023 to reclaim the tiger cub, named "Duke," and transferred him to the ABQ BioPark, then the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.