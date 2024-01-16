Former Santa Teresa Elementary teacher charged with child fondling

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A former Santa Teresa Elementary teacher was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on the schools campus earlier this month. That is according to a school district spokesperson.

Gerardo Flores is charged with child fondling and continuous sexual assault of a child in the State of Texas. New Mexico court documents state that Flores is subject to extradition to Texas.

Gadsden Independent School District officials say that on January 2, 2024, a U.S. Marshal's representative took Flores into custody and removed him from the school's campus. School administrators say students were not on campus when this happened. They add that the charges do not involve any students within the district. GISD refers to Flores as a "former teacher."

"We want to assure our community that the safety of their children is of utmost importance, and we remain committed to maintaining a secure learning environment," the district spokesperson explained. "Our district will continue to collaborate closely with authorities throughout any ongoing investigations."