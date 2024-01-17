Police: Man robbed Las Cruces convenience store using flashlight disguised as ‘taser’

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police Department officers arrested 33-year-old Alexander Ogburn on January 16, 2024 and charged him with one felony count of armed robbery.

Officials say that officers were called out to Dylans convenience store on the 1900 block of North Main Street just before 1 p.m.

Police say Ogburn had threatened the store clerk with a "taser" (which police later learned was a flashlight) then took cash and cigarettes. Police chased down Ogburn near Spruce Avenue and Campo Street. Officers returned the stolen items to the store.

Officers booked Ogburn into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond.