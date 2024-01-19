Skip to Content
Man arrested for death of Las Cruces Sam’s Club employee

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- We are learning new information this morning about a Las Cruces man found dead near Fort Bliss last month.

 Abel Tarin was reported missing December 4, 2023.

ABC-7 obtained court documents stating Tarin was carjacked and killed.

Investigators say Tarin's GMC Yukon was spotted in El Paso days after his body was found. Investigators found blood and finger prints.

Officials say those finger prints matched Brayden Alvarado's fingerprints. He is also from New Mexico.

FBI investigators located Alvarado in El Paso. Alvarado was booked into the El Paso County Jail on December 22, 2023 and then released to U.S. Marshals. He is currently being held in the West Texas Detention Center in Sierra Blanca.

Investigators say Alvarado set up a meeting with Tarin to carjack him.

They say Alvarado shot Tarin, then dragged his body near a thorn bush.

On December 23, 2023, loved ones held a vigil at the Sam's Club on Telshor where Tarin worked.

