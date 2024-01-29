Traffic Alert: US-70 closure expected in Las Cruces starting Tuesday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Construction will begin Tuesday on a stretch of US-70 that runs through Las Cruces. The project will stretch from milepost 149.1 (North Solano Drive) to Milepost 150 (Elks Drive/North Trivis Drive).

Construction will begin January 30 and last through October 2024 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

During the project, crews will add a new lane in each direction, bringing the total to six lanes. They will also add a new traffic signal at a nearby intersection and new concrete box culverts at the Alameda Arroyo to improve drainage. Also, the street will get new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, signage, and striping.