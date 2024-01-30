Skip to Content
New Mexico

Las Cruces Walmart evacuated, bomb squad responding

today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:30 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Walmart in Las Cruces is being evacuated Tuesday morning.

This is happening at the Walmart on Lohman Avenue.

An ABC-7 crew on the scene sees the Dona Ana County bomb squad responding to the Walmart.

Walmart officials provided ABC-7 with a statement on the situation.

"We were made aware of a package inside one of our tenant spaces. Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of law enforcement, the building was temporarily evacuated. For additional information, please reach out to law enforcement.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

