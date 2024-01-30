Las Cruces Walmart evacuated, bomb squad responding

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Walmart in Las Cruces is being evacuated Tuesday morning.

This is happening at the Walmart on Lohman Avenue.

An ABC-7 crew on the scene sees the Dona Ana County bomb squad responding to the Walmart.

Walmart officials provided ABC-7 with a statement on the situation.

"We were made aware of a package inside one of our tenant spaces. Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of law enforcement, the building was temporarily evacuated. For additional information, please reach out to law enforcement.” Walmart

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.