“Officer down, officer down:” Police radio transmissions reveal moments leading up to death of Las Cruces police officer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained recordings of police radio transmissions that captured the moment Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez was killed.

In the recordings which ABC-7 obtained via Broadcastify, an unknown voice can be heard shouting over the radio, "Valley and Amador, Valley and Amador, at the Tip Top Trailer Shop, officer down, officer down!"

Officials say Hernandez was stabbed "at least once" while responding to a trespassing call at the 300 Block of Valley Drive, which is just north of the corner of the intersection of Valley Dr. and Amador Ave.

The suspect who was allegedly trespassing is also the one who police say stabbed Hernandez.

Investigators say a bystander shot and killed the suspect shortly after they stabbed Hernandez.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, a witness used officer Hernandez's own radio to call for help, but its unclear at this time if voice in the recording is the same person.

The moments Hernandez was taken to the hospital were also captured.

"Traffic to MountainView, code 3 enroute to MountainView" was heard in the recording.

In Las Cruces and many other jurisdictions, a "code 3" transport is the most serious, meaning the person being transported has life-threatening or serious injuries.

Officer Hernandez died from his injuries after being taken to MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces.

Mayor Eric Enriquez told ABC-7 Tuesday that the city is "heartfelt and saddened by the tragic loss of officer Hernandez.

We extend our condolences to the family, and to our law enforcement members who’ve lost one of their own, and we ask the community to grieve with us in a peaceful and respectful manner as well," added Enriquez.

A moment of silence was also held by the Las Cruces City Council Monday before the start of a work session in honor of Hernandez.

The Las Cruces Police Department is set to hold a press conference to discuss the entire incident in more detail Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Count on ABC-7 to bring you complete coverage both on-air and online of the news conference.