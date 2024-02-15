Funeral planned for fallen Las Cruces PD officer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces will host a candlelight vigil for fallen LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez. The vigil will happen at Friday, February 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. at Albert Johnson Park, 896 North Main Street.

Hernandez was killed in the line of duty Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The city says parking is available at the following locations:

Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St., for handicapped and special needs.

Las Cruces City Hall parking garage with access from north Campo Street.

Public parking spaces surrounding Downtown Las Cruces.

Third Judicial District Courthouse, 201 W. Picacho Ave.

Officer Hernandez's funeral services will happen in El Paso Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Abundant Church, 1000 Valley Crest Drive. Police will escort Hernandez to his final resting place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery following the funeral services. The city says the procession route has not yet been finalized.

"Mourners in Las Cruces and El Paso can show their support for Officer Hernandez and his family by displaying a blue porchlight each evening through Feb. 21," the city said.