New Details: Funeral and burial plans for fallen LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Fallen Las Cruces Police Department Officer Jonah Hernandez will be laid to rest Wednesday.

The procession will leave Martin Funeral Home (1460 George Dieter Dr.) around 9 a.m. Abundant Church (1000 Valley Crest Drive) will host a funeral service at 10 a.m., then police will lead the procession to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery (401 S. Zaragoza Road).

"Mourners who wish to attend the funeral mass are welcome, but should be aware that family of Jonah Hernandez, law enforcement personnel and dignitaries will be seated first," Las Cruces officials explained Tuesday.

Hernandez died after police officials say he was stabbed while responding to a call. A bystander reportedly shot and killed Hernandez's attacker. That bystander has not yet been identified by police.

"The Las Cruces Police Department and El Paso Police Department request all attendees display the upmost respect for family and friends of Officer Jonah Hernandez during this very difficult time," city officials explained.