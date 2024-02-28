Skip to Content
New Mexico

Dona Ana Sheriff’s deputies arrest two men on aggravated assault charges

DONA ANA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two men are charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer after the Dona Ana County Sheriff said they fled while deputies attempted to question them in another alleged crime.

The situation started around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when deputies found Derrick Whitehead seriously injured in a desert area off of Las Alturas Road in Dona Ana County. He is now listed in "critical but stable condition," according to Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart.

In the course of deputies' investigation, they started looking to question Vincent Barela and Pablo Dimas. The two men ran away onto a property on Madrid. Deputies surrounded the property and urged the pair to come out. They complied before the SWAT team arrived.

The sheriff says deputies charged Barela and Dimas with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, and possession of a controlled substance. She says those charges are unrelated to the situation involving Whitehead.

The investigation is still ongoing. ABC-7 is working to learn more.

