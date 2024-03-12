Price of cattle products could rise after Texas wildfires devastate ranching industry

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- While the wildfires in the Texas panhandle are mostly contained, their effects could last for months. A local rancher told ABC-7, the prices of beef products could rise because of the shortage caused in part by those fires.

"I think that buyers will be the ones most impacted. Because they're gonna be paying a little bit more for the cattle, because there's gonna be a little less cattle. And we're already in a cattle shortage cycle," said 'Teto' Medina, the Sales Barn Manager and Auctioneer for Santa Teresa Livestock Auction.

ABC-7 asked Medina if he's noticed any rising trends in the Borderland region.

"Well, eventually, I think it's kind of like this tsunami effect," he said. He went on to explain that the entire nation could feel that ripple effect.

"It's gonna impact El Paso because we're so close to those wildfires and the closer you are to your supplier, the more it will impact you," Medina said.

But Santa Teresa Livestock Auction's supplier is not in Texas. In fact, they get all their cattle from Mexico. Medina said that means their supply isn't affected.

"The ranchers are gonna be impacted in a positive way, minus the ones that have gone through the wildfires," he said.

If you want to donate to relief efforts in Texas, click here.