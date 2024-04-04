Former EPISD administrator sentenced to 30 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A former El Paso ISD administrator will spend the next 30 years in prison for kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity.

Jeffrey Steven Clay was convicted by a jury in New Mexico in May of 2023.

At the time of the crime, Clay served as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at EPISD. He had previously worked for the district as a teacher and school principal, according to the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico's Office.

On August 4, 2021, court documents state that Clay offered a ride to an unidentified victim near Yandell Drive in El Paso, Texas.

The victim asked Clay to take her to a friend's home, but according to Clay's indictment, he drove the victim to his home in Anthony, New Mexico, where he handcuffed and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say the victim escaped during the ride back to El Paso. While his car was stopped at a traffic light, officials say the woman jumped out and ran into a convenience store. A clerk at that store helped her call 911.

Another woman testified at the trial that Clay also sexually abused her. She claimed Clay abused her as a minor, adult, and when she was seven months pregnant.