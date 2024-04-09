New Mexico state fair to hold national anthem auditions

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The New Mexico State Fair will hold national anthem auditions. The judging committee will select the winners, who will perform the anthem in front of thousands of people at the commencement of a PRCA event.

Auditions will be held in person and virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boxcar Stage on the fairgrounds at Expo New Mexico. The deadline to apply for in-person auditions and to submit virtual auditions is Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

A distinguished panel of judges will evaluate all eligible auditions, focusing on the performance's overall appeal, the lyrics' accuracy, and the melody's precision.

https://statefair.exponm.com/p/participate/competitions/national-anthem-audition.