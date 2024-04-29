Firefighters put out blaze at solid waste station in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire at the South Central Solid Waste Transfer Station Saturday.

The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. and crews put out the "large" flames in the facility within 14 minutes.

"The transfer station appeared to be unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported," a spokesperson stated Monday.

It took 15 firefighters and three "attack lines" to put out the blaze.

"The cause of the fire is unknown and damage estimates are not available," the spokesperson explained.

The station is located at 2865 West Amador Avenue.