EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Monday, May 6th, Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a vacant home on the 800 block of East Madrid Avenue.

Las Cruces Fire says they were called to the home at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters located the fire in the home and put out the flames. The fire was under control by 6:30 p.m.

No injuries are being reported. Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused the fire.