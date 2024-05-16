Field of dreams opens after misunderstanding

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Field of dreams is open and conducting business as usual. Some people in the community were concerned when the store was closed before normal business hours.

On Wednesday, a sign was placed on the door that said, As of May 2, the tenant is in default for the following reasons non-payment of agreed amount and breach of agreement. Field of dreams owner Pablo Duran III says the whole thing is a misunderstanding.

Duran says their former business partner is now their landlord and the miscommunication was between both of their attorneys. I tried to reach out to the other parties attorney but was unable to reach them.

Duran says they were not forced to close but chose to while the matter was in the process of being resolved. He says was shocked by the support he received from the community during this time. Duran said, "along the way, the misunderstanding happen, we do understand., we have no hard feelings against anybody."