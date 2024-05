EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a fire at the back of an abandoned house at 1700 Mesquite Street on Friday, May 17th.

Firefighters responded to the fire before 8 p.m. The fire was contained to a small area, and firefighters contained it within minutes.

Las Cruces Fire says no injuries are being reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.