Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office warning of fake warrant scam

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are trying to get money out of residents by collecting fines for fake warrants.

Sheriff's Office officials say that the person is falsely telling people they work for the office and that they have an outstanding warrant for the person's arrest. The scammer is telling people that they will clear the warrant with a Zelle, Venmo, or PayPal transfer.

"The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office does not contact people by phone regarding outstanding warrants," officials stated Wednesday. "Anyone who has a warrant for their arrest will be told in person by a uniformed deputy. Deputies do not collect payments or fees associated with any warrant."

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who is contacted by the scammers to collect as much information as possible then report it to the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority at 575-526-0795.