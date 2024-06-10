DASO to conduct sobriety checkpoints through June

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In an effort to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and deaths caused by drunken driving crashes, the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols through the end of June.

DASO will not be releasing the locations of the checkpoints within the county.

Deputies will be looking for all types of violations, with an emphasis on intoxicated drivers, from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officials are reminding everyone to buckle up, and to never drink and drive.