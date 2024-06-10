Skip to Content
New Mexico

DASO to conduct sobriety checkpoints through June

New York State Police
By
New
Published 5:27 PM

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In an effort to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and deaths caused by drunken driving crashes, the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols through the end of June.

DASO will not be releasing the locations of the checkpoints within the county.

Deputies will be looking for all types of violations, with an emphasis on intoxicated drivers, from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officials are reminding everyone to buckle up, and to never drink and drive.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content